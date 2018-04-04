Rise Above: Salisbury Fire Department Truck Co. No 1 now in service

The Salisbury Fire Department reached one of the highest points in its 200-year history on Wednesday with the addition of Truck Co. No. 1. It's a platform or aerial firetruck that can be used for fire suppression and for rescue operations.

"It has a 100 foot aerial device and a 2000 gpm pump, said Chief Bob Parnell. "This device will take us to the roof of nearly every building in the city. It will allow us to provide elevated master streams, water streams for fires and heights, long-reach on a horizontal nature, or even below grade down into ditches if we have to go down and rescue somebody or pull someone out from those types of environments."

The new truck, built by Ferrara Fire Apparatus in LA, replaces a similar truck that served the city for 18 years. That truck will now go into service with the Spencer Fire Department.

Members of the Salisbury Fire Department observed fire service tradition in bringing the new truck into service for the city on Wednesday.

As firefighters gathered near the truck, Dr. Kenneth Lance of First Baptist Church offered a blessing and prayer for safety for the truck and all of the "men and women who will strap on the gear, sit in the seats, and face unknown dangers."

Following the prayer, firefighters washed down the wheels of the new truck.

"Which is borne from when fire apparatus was horse drawn and wagon wheeled," Chief Parnell added. "The wheels had to remain oiled and wet to stay swollen and tight. If the crews allowed the wagon wheels to get dry, they would shrink and become rickety and untrue and break."

This was followed by a radio sign-off from service for the old truck and a sign-on for the new truck. Then the assembled firefighters pushed the new truck back into its bay to be ready for the first official call.

