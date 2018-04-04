CMPD: Missing woman being held captive in man's home found severely beaten

A man is facing multiple charges after a missing woman was found being held captive and "severely beaten" inside his home, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the 43-year-old woman was being held at 35-year-old Jamuel Alston's home in the Hickory Grove division. Police said the woman was last seen at her home around 11 a.m. on March 26 and was then allegedly found at Alston's home the next day.

Jamuel Alston was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, rape, kidnapping and possession of firearm by a felon in the case, police say.

"The woman, whom he [Alston] had dated briefly, has very serious but not life-threatening injuries," police say. Officers said the woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. A police report states that the victim had "severe lacerations."

Officers released this statement on Wednesday:

"The victim in this case likely survived the attack due to the excellent work of detectives who quickly located her and intervened before she potentially succumbed to her serious injuries."

The woman's name will not be released, police say.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

