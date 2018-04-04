Lancaster mayor dies following lung cancer diagnosis

Lancaster Mayor John P. Howard died Tuesday night.

Howard went to the hospital in mid-January to be treated for pneumonia when he found out he had lung cancer, Lancaster City Administrator Flip Hutfles says.

Howard passed around 8:45 p.m. while surrounded by family.

Howard was elected mayor in February of 2016 after serving 33 years on the Lancaster City Council representing District 5. He was born in Lancaster County and graduated from Lancaster High School and later from York Technical College, the city of Lancaster states on their website.

Howard leaves behind a wife, daughter, son, and five grandchildren.

Hutfles says a special election will be held to fill Howard's seat. Hutfles expects the election to happen on July 3.

