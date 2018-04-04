Yadkin River Big Pig contest brings in big donations for local food bank

From the LandTrust for Central North Carolina: The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central NC hosted The Yadkin River Big Pig Contest on March 23rd and 24th. The Big Pig Contest was a hunting competition designed to incentivize the removal of invasive feral hogs.

The two-day event encouraged hunters from across the LandTrust region to harvest feral hogs by any legal method and to compete for The Big Pig top prize, of $500.

The weigh in location was at Stuffy’s Taxidermy and Game Processing located at 806 E. Main Street, in Locust, NC. Special thanks go out to Danny Dulin for opening his shop for this contest. All pigs were field dressed before arriving in for weigh-in. The biggest pig weighed in at 206.6 pounds and was harvested by Chad Cranford of Salisbury, NC. The pig was harvested in Anson County.

Over 500 lbs of meat (harvested by local sportsmen during the Big Pig contest) will be donated to Rowan Helping Ministries and Stanly County Christian Ministries.

Rowan Helping Ministries received a generous donation to help cover the costs of processing the harvested hogs.

Feral swine can significantly impact plant communities and wildlife habitat because they root through the ground’s surface in search of food. These non-native animals destroy agricultural crops and pose a substantial disease risk for both domestic swine and wildlife. Due to these factors, feral swine are considered to be an invasive species on North Carolina’s landscape. The LandTrust is committed to working to remove feral hogs from LandTrust owned properties through hunting and trapping methods.

This contest was designed to raise money for our local conservation efforts, manage an invasive species that is expanding into the Central Piedmont at an alarming rate, and help those in need within our community. So thank you to all of the participants who gave their money and time to achieve this admirable goal! “This a great event that showcases the many facets of local conservation. We are excited about the results and looking forward to making next year, bigger and better,” says Travis Morehead, Executive Director of the LandTrust for Central North Carolina.

To learn more about this project or how you can support The LandTrust for Central North Carolina, contact Travis Morehead at 704-647-0302 or travis@landtrustcnc.org.

