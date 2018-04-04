Wreck shuts down lanes on I-40 in Iredell County

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in a crash on Interstate 40 in Iredell County Wednesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck occurred on I-40 near Old Mountain Road around mile marker 142. The crash shut down all of the westbound lanes near Old Mountain Road in Statesville.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m., the NCDOT said. The lanes are expected to reopen around 7:15 a.m.

There's no word on what may have caused the crash.

