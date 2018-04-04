NEW INFO: YouTube headquarters shooting

Good morning. Today is Wednesday, April 4. This is Christine Sperow. I wanted you to have a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning.

New details have come in overnight while you were sleeping on the shooting that happened at the YouTube headquarters in California. Kristen Miranda is learning more about the female suspect, the motive and the warning authorities were given prior to the attack.

LIVE: A family's Easter Sunday was turned upside down after they were attacked by two men near a Wendy's in east Charlotte. The couple says it all began when they were inside their vehicle and a white Lexus with two men inside sped through the parking lot and almost hit them. WBTV's Micah Smith has the live report.

People living in Charlotte's NoDa area are worried about a dangerous intersection in their neighborhood. They say they are frustrated with the city for not doing anything after they've complained about the crossroad of Matheson Avenue and Clemson Avenue.

ALERT: The Centers for Disease Control says South Carolina has one of the highest rates of ADHD in the country.

If you have ever vacationed in Myrtle Beach you'll want to see this video. Surveillance from a hotel captures the moments after two children say a couple of men tried to abduct them.

Fifty years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. Thousands are expected to gather in Memphis today to mark the anniversary.

WEATHER ALERT: 70 degrees. That's what the current temperature is as you're waking up. But don't think the warm up is here to stay. Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases is talking about the cool down this week.

