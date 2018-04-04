Salisbury Police to hold Community Classroom session entitled: Decision-making and police use of force

The Salisbury Police department in partnership with Rowan County Crosby Scholars, and the Office of Career and Professional Development at Livingstone College will continue its community oriented policing efforts to include an informational lecture series entitled, “Community Classroom.”

Community Classroom is an interactive educational session for citizens, age 16 and up, taught by local police officers. The sessions are designed to provide education and insight into the various aspects of police work specific to the Salisbury community.

The next installment (Decision-making and the use of force), will occur on April 7, 2018 on the beautiful campus of Livingstone College. The attendees will include students from the Criminal Justice Department at Livingstone College who are aspiring police officers, and area high school seniors participating in the Crosby Scholars program. The objectives of this program include:

Creating community ambassadors to help the police department combat crime and develop a safer community through education

Creating a community understanding regarding the complexity involved in police work

Dispelling misconceptions about the roles and responsibilities of a Salisbury Police Officer.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership. Livingstone College has been a pillar and a leader in our community for many years. I believe this session will give our younger citizens an ‘inside look’ into police operations and our efforts to increase citizen satisfaction with police services,” stated Chief Jerry Stokes. “We are committed to transparency in both information and operations. Our goal is to create a community of ‘citizen-police officers’ that will partner with us to make our city safer.”

For more information please contact: Major Shon F. Barnes at 704-216-7546 or shon.barnes@salisburync.gov

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.