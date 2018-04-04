Run Kannapolis race schedule updated

A 2-year-old black Labrador named Boomer is being credited with rescuing a malnourished black bear cub found abandoned Sunday near the western North Carolina town of Saluda.More >>
A 2-year-old black Labrador named Boomer is being credited with rescuing a malnourished black bear cub found abandoned Sunday near the western North Carolina town of Saluda.More >>
From the LandTrust for Central North Carolina: The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central NC hosted The Yadkin River Big Pig Contest on March 23rd and 24th.More >>
From the LandTrust for Central North Carolina: The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central NC hosted The Yadkin River Big Pig Contest on March 23rd and 24th.More >>
On Tuesday night the Salisbury City Council took action that moves one step closer to taking the strain and debt of operating Fibrant off of the back and budget of the city.More >>
On Tuesday night the Salisbury City Council took action that moves one step closer to taking the strain and debt of operating Fibrant off of the back and budget of the city.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck shut down all of the westbound lanes near Old Mountain Road near Statesville.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the wreck shut down all of the westbound lanes near Old Mountain Road near Statesville.More >>
Phoenix-based Sprouts opens its first Charlotte store at 7 a.m. Wednesday in Ballantyne.More >>
Phoenix-based Sprouts opens its first Charlotte store at 7 a.m. Wednesday in Ballantyne.More >>