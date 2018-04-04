Run Kannapolis race schedule updated

From the City of Kannapolis: Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium (Carolinas Healthcare System).

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Downtown Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. There are seven races remaining this year.

For Jiggy with the Piggy join us on a Tuesday evening in your best pig/pork related costume to qualify for prizes. The First Knight Run is a virtual run and the Fall Back event, which is held at 1:50 a.m. the night Daylight Savings Time ends – allowing you to finish – before you began.

Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for a unique prize but you can win awards for finishing no less than five events. Register at www.runkannapolis.com

Good luck with the 2018 Run Kannapolis series and hope to see you all at the finish line!

2018 Run Kannapolis Series

March 17 – Spring It On (completed) Kannapolis City Schools

April 14 – Strides for Stroke, 9 am Carolinas Healthcare System NorthEast

May 1 – Jiggy with the Piggy, 6:30 pm Kannapolis Parks and Recreation

May 11 – Rhythm & Run, 6:30 pm N.C. Music Hall of Fame

June 1 – December 15 – First Knight, virtual race Kannapolis Rotary Club

October 13 – Duke Dash, 9 am Duke University’s MURDOCK Study

November 4 – Fall Back, 1:50 am Kannapolis Firefighters Burned Children’s Fund & Explorer Post #1

December 15 – Frostbite, 10 am Kannapolis YMCA

