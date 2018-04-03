Family and off-duty Stallings officer attacked at Charlotte Wendy's

A family's Easter was turned upside down after they were attacked by two suspects near the Wendy's on Cambridge Commons Drive in east Charlotte.

The victims say were in their vehicle in the Wendy’s parking lot when a white Lexus, occupied by two male suspects was speeding through the parking lot and almost hit them.

"The front of their vehicle was inches from our vehicle," said the victim's wife.

The two men got out of the car and approached the victim's car. The husband got out and an argument followed. This victim’s wife attempted to take a photograph of the suspect vehicle but was approached by one of the men and threatened.

"He lunged at me and told me to give him my phone and told me he was not afraid to lay out a woman," said the victim's wife

The victim then approached the two men to protect his wife and that is when he was struck several times by both suspects, including being kicked in the head after he was knocked to the ground.

"Honestly, I did not think they were going to stop until he stopped breathing," said the victim's wife.

Meanwhile, the victim's wife was on the phone with 911 while their child was in the car.

"I thought that I was going to be on the phone while I watched my husband be murdered," said the victim's wife. "It was indescribable."

An off-duty sergeant with the Stallings police saw the attack taking place and attempted to stop the two men. He was also assaulted by the suspects and was knocked unconscious. The officer’s family transported him to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The two suspects took off before police arrived.

The victim's wife says her husband has a dislocated ankle, a fractured heel, a broken nose and many bumps and bruises.

"I want the truth to be out there. We do not know why this happened. We do not know what their motives were. We don't feel like we were targeted and it was totally random," said the victim's wife.

The family is sharing their story so that others do not have to experience what they went through.

CMPD continue to search for the suspects.

