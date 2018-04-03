Charlotte Chamber CEO 'sets the record straight' on claims of new Panthers stadium tax

Once again, the country witnessed innocent people being shuffled out of a building, confused about what had taken place. Police say a woman went into the YouTube headquarters and opened fired, injuring three people before killing herself.More >>
Once again, the country witnessed innocent people being shuffled out of a building, confused about what had taken place. Police say a woman went into the YouTube headquarters and opened fired, injuring three people before killing herself.More >>
Terrified employees fled as gunfire rang out at YouTube's sprawling headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday, prompting a massive police response and evacuation as victims were transported to nearby hospitals. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said one female suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Terrified employees fled as gunfire rang out at YouTube's sprawling headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday, prompting a massive police response and evacuation as victims were transported to nearby hospitals. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said one female suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
A family's Easter was turned upside down after they were attacked by two suspects near the Wendy's on Cambridge Commons Drive.More >>
A family's Easter was turned upside down after they were attacked by two suspects near the Wendy's on Cambridge Commons Drive.More >>
Families in Charlotte’s NODA neighborhood are both concerned for their safety and frustrated with the city. The busy intersection of Matheson and Clemson Avenues, they say, has proven dangerous. Now, they are uniting, hoping to see results.More >>
Families in Charlotte’s NODA neighborhood are both concerned for their safety and frustrated with the city. The busy intersection of Matheson and Clemson Avenues, they say, has proven dangerous. Now, they are uniting, hoping to see results.More >>
A man was arrested in Iredell County Sunday after officials conducted a traffic stop and discovered outstanding warrants for the passenger. The officer pulled the vehicle over on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville for a registration violation.More >>
A man was arrested in Iredell County Sunday after officials conducted a traffic stop and discovered outstanding warrants for the passenger. The officer pulled the vehicle over on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville for a registration violation.More >>