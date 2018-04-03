Man wanted in 2017 murder of man killed on his birthday

Police are searching for a man they say is wanted for the murder of Antwain Maurice Price.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie as a suspect in the shooting of Price and obtained warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Price was shot and killed December 14 , 2017 in west Charlotte.

According to police, Abercrombie knows that he is wanted and is reportedly traveling along interstates and possibly staying in motels in Columbia and Spartanburg South Carolina.

Abercrombie also has warrants for his arrest not connected to the murder of Price.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.

