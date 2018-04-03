Deputies: Three men facing charges after car stolen from car dealership

Two men posing as customers entered an Indian Trial car dealership Monday morning expressing interest in buying a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. While one man distracted the salesman, the other took the keys and sped away traveling U.S. 74 west toward Charlotte.

The stolen vehicle had a tracking device and was monitored as it traveled on the outer loop of I-485. Officials were unable to stop the vehicle before it parked at a residence.

Deputies along with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department approached the home located in the 12000 black of Cheviott Hill Lane and found the Camaro parked in the garage.

Officials also located another stolen vehicle at the home.

Aubre Cornelius Randolph, Sam Oscar Patton and Finan Tesfazion are facing charges in connection to the case and are expected in court May 29.

