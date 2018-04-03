Missing NC girl believed to be with mother who failed to turn over custody

Officials in McDowell County are asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old girl believed to be with her mother.

Kaytelynn Leeann Kirkpatrick, of Lytle Mountain Road in Marion, was reported missing on March 29 after her mother, Patricia Franklin, failed to turn over custody of the child.

Deputies say Franklin was supposed to turn over custody of Kaytelynn to her father after DSS got involved in the case due to possible drug use in the mother's home.

Franklin and her daughter are possibly driving in a blue 2003 Dodge Caravan with NC tag EJW-3252.

Anyone who sees Kaytelynn or Franklin or has information on either's whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.

