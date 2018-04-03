JCSU announces 2018 football schedule

Johnson C. Smith University has finalized the 2018 football schedule, which includes five home games and two games against teams that participated in the 2017 NCAA Division II Playoffs.



The Golden Bulls will begin the season on Thursday night, Aug. 30 when they travel to local rival Wingate for a 7:00 p.m. start against the Bulldogs.



JCSU will open their home slate a week later, hosting Benedict at 6:00 p.m. in the annual Eddie McGirt Classic. The game against the Tigers will also feature the induction of the newest members into the JCSU Athletics Hall of Fame.



On Sept. 15, JCSU will meet Virginia Union in a nonconference game in Salem, Va. Dubbed the Mayor’s Cup Classic, the Golden Bulls and Panthers will meet for the first time since 2015.



After the tilt with the Panthers, JCSU returns home to face the defending CIAA Champions in Virginia State. A trip to CIAA Northern Division foe Lincoln rounds out the month of September.



The Golden Bulls will then host longtime rival Winston-Salem State in Charlotte and following road games at Fayetteville State and Shaw on consecutive weeks, will entertain St. Augustine’s on Oct. 27 for the annual Homecoming game.



The regular season will then come to a close with the Commemorative Classic on Nov. 3, with JCSU hosting archrival Livingstone at the Irwin Belk Complex.





Press release provided by the Johnson C. Smith University Communications and Marketing