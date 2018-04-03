Major Champions Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel and Martin Kaymer to compete in Wells Fargo Championship

With golf’s first major championship upon us this week, tournament officials announced today that two past Masters champions Adam Scott and Charl Schwartzel as well as two-time major champion Martin Kaymer have committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30-May 6 at Quail Hollow Club.

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion and winner of 13 PGA TOUR titles, will be making his tenth start in the tournament, the Australian’s best finish being a solo-third in 2006. Schwartzel won the Masters in 2011. The South African will be making his second start in the Wells Fargo Championship and first since 2015. Kaymer won the 2014 U.S. Open in Pinehurst and the 2010 PGA Championship. The German’s best finish at Quail Hollow Club is a T11 in 2009.

Other major champions currently in the field are Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson, Lucas Glover and Vijay Singh.

This week at the Masters Tournament, five past champions of the Wells Fargo Championship are competing and include Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, McIlroy, Singh and Tiger Woods. Of the 87 players at Augusta National this week, 28 are currently committed to the Wells Fargo Championship.

For a complete list of players currently committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, please visit WellsFargoChampionship.com.

Press release provided by the Wells Fargo Championship