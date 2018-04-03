Police trying to ID duo caught on tape stealing copper from Rowan Co. business

Deputies in Rowan County are asking for the public's help identifying two men they say are responsible for stealing copper wire from a local business on several occasions.

Officials say the break-ins happened at Mid Carolina Electrical multiple times since mid-January. The thieves reportedly climb the fence the throw the stolen copper wire over the fence.

The men are described as white males wearing hooded sweatshirts with fabric partially covering their faces. Investigators say a white female also helps the men load the wire into a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Cody Trexler at 704-216-8713 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

