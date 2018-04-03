Man provided false name, arrested during traffic stop in Iredell Co.

A man was arrested in Iredell County Sunday after officials conducted a traffic stop and discovered outstanding warrants for the passenger.

The officer pulled the vehicle over on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville for a registration violation. Through further investigation it was determined the vehicle was not registered through the state of North Carolina, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the passenger, Walter Crawford, had provided a false name and had warrants for a probation violation and assault on a female out of Gaston County.

Crawford was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with the warrants.

Crawford was also charged with misdemeanor resisting public officer and possession of an open container that was located in the vehicle.

