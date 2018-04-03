Man arrested during traffic stop in Iredell County, accused of giving deputies a 'false' name

A man was arrested following a traffic stop in Iredell County Sunday.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled a vehicle over on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville for a registration violation. Deputies said the vehicle was not registered in the state of North Carolina.

Deputies say the passenger, 49-year-old Walter Michael Crawford, reportedly gave a false name and had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Crawford had warrants out of Gaston County for a probation violation and assault, deputies say.

Crawford was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with the warrants, deputies say. He was also charged with resisting a public officer and possessing an open container in a vehicle.

He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.