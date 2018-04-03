Woman accused of back-to-back armed robberies in Lancaster

A woman was arrested Monday night after deputies say she robbed two Lancaster businesses within minutes of each other.

Jessica Medlin Talford, 25, is charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation began at 10:25 p.m. when deputies responded to Lloyd's @ 200, on the 600 block of Monroe Highway, for a reported armed robbery. The clerk told the deputies a white female dressed in black came into the store and demanded money. The robber had one of her hands covered and appeared to be holding a handgun.

The woman left the store with the stolen cash and drove away in a maroon sedan, the report states.

As deputies were talking to the clerk they got a call about another would-be robbery at the Lancaster Inn on the 1300 block of Charlotte Highway. In that incident, a white female dressed in black demanded money with her hand covered, but the worker refused to hand over the cash and called police.

Surveillance video from the attempted robbery, officials say, showed the woman leaving in a maroon sedan.

Shortly before midnight, the deputy who first responded to the Lloyd's robbery found a vehicle that matched the one seen by the victims and in the security video. Officials say Talford was driving the vehicle, wearing all black.

According to the report, she had cash, what was described as a "crack pipe," and a screwdriver on her - but no gun.

Talford, who investigators say was charged with armed robbery in a similar case in December, was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center.

“It is a good thing we found Talford soon after these robberies occurred," said Sheriff Barry Faile. "It is anybody’s guess how many other businesses she might have visited had she not been arrested so quickly. We are glad no one was injured. I appreciate the assistance we got from the Lancaster Police Department. Our mutual help allowed both agencies to close three robberies in short order.”

Anyone with further information about the case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.