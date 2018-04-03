Second arrest made in Statesville nightclub shooting

Two teens are facing charges in a Statesville nightclub shooting that injured three people early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at Fiesta Rodeo on Salisbury Highway following a fight. Officials said a large party was going on at the business when the fight started inside and spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened.

Previous: 3 injured after fight leads to shooting at nightclub in Statesville

Tuesday, police said they arrested 18-year-old Okeiro Tyquan Shuford and 19-year-old Jadakiss Ja'Wade Morrison in connection with the shooting.

Both teens were each charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony inciting to riot and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Shuford was given a $750,000 secured bond. He was out on bond for other pending charges when he was arrested.

The owner of the nightclub, 44-year-old Pedro Rios, is accused of aiding and abetting underage alcohol possession and allowing fights to happen on premises where alcohol is served.

Police say charges are pending for others involved in the shooting.

The three hurt in the shooting did not suffer serious injuries.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.