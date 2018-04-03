Second arrest made in Statesville nightclub shooting

Franklin Barnes has been selected as the newly appointed Director of Transportation for Rowan County and will begin his position on April 9, according to a press release from Rowan County Manager Aaron Church.More >>
The word "dream" electrified the March on Washington, but an early version and vision of that speech was unleashed here in Charlotte.More >>
According to the Cornelius Police Department, 24-year-old Jaime Lee Mouse was last seen in Cornelius on Thursday March 28.More >>
Overnight, commodity prices for soybeans dropped 42 cents a bushel, in part, because of the tariff threat. That’s significant, say experts, and could affect farmer profits.More >>
Sandy Parsons was charged with murder in the death of Erica Parsons. He had been serving time in federal prison on fraud charges.More >>
