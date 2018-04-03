WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Make It Happen

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

It is 2018 and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are separate and *still* unequal according to a recent equity report titled “Breaking the Link.”

Students in the poorest schools are less likely to have effective teachers or the same academic resources and opportunities as students in better neighborhoods.

And most students in these high-poverty schools are African-American and Hispanic.

This is troubling.

We applaud CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox for tackling this tough assignment.

Past administrations have failed to correct this blatant inequality for years, so charting a new future will be challenging and you’re needed.

CMS has conducted town hall meetings and a survey of the community to get recommendations for leveling the playing field.

We hope you speak up and hold the district accountable to do what is required to not let history repeat itself.

It will take time, money and commitment from both the community and school leadership.

Let’s make it happen.

We believe all students in CMS deserve the same shot at success – no matter their color or zip code.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.