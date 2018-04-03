Teen charged in Albemarle shooting

A teen was arrested in a Friday Albemarle shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Albemarle police say they were called to the shooting around 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Gibson Street. Officers say they arrived to find a 2008 BMW with around 10 bullet holes.

A 22-year-old went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Jevon Tyrese Blackmon, 18, was developed as a suspect in the case.

An occupied home in the area was struck by stray bullets but no one was hit, police say.

Blackmon was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharge weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.

He was given a $750,000 secured bond.

He's expected in court on April 9.

