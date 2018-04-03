Bridge work means lanes closed on I-85 in Rowan County

From NCDOT: N.C. Department of Transportation contractors are closing two of four north and southbound lanes along I-85 between mile markers 80 and 86 while they conduct warranty repair work along the Yadkin River Bridge in Rowan County.



Alternating lanes will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 4. Lanes will reopen by 3 p.m. on Friday, April 6, weather permitting. Additional lane closures may be scheduled through April 20, with no weekend closures.



“Lane closures will be in place primarily so that when crews finish repairing the concrete roadway joints, cracks and chipped areas, the concrete itself can ‘cure’ and dry properly, which means no vehicles can drive in these closed lanes,” said Division 9 Engineer Pat Ivey.



While the portion of highway will not be completely closed, crews will be working alongside traffic at times so drivers are urged to slow down in the work zone, watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

