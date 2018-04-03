Overturned truck blocks I-277 at I-77 SB near uptown - | WBTV Charlotte

Overturned truck blocks I-277 at I-77 SB near uptown

(Caroline Hicks | WBTV) (Caroline Hicks | WBTV)
(Caroline Hicks | WBTV) (Caroline Hicks | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were hospitalized in a crash that closed the exit ramp from the Brookshire Freeway to Interstate 77 southbound for a time Tuesday morning. 

A truck overturned on the interstate around 9:20 a.m. Police say a Ford Focus tried to exit in front of the truck, cutting the truck off. The truck then flipped when taking the exit. The Ford apparently stopped further up the road on I-277.

The driver and passenger in the truck went to the hospital in unknown condition. 

Officials advise drivers to seek an alternate route. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly