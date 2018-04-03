Overturned truck blocks I-277 at I-77 SB near uptown

Two people were hospitalized in a crash that closed the exit ramp from the Brookshire Freeway to Interstate 77 southbound for a time Tuesday morning.

A truck overturned on the interstate around 9:20 a.m. Police say a Ford Focus tried to exit in front of the truck, cutting the truck off. The truck then flipped when taking the exit. The Ford apparently stopped further up the road on I-277.

The driver and passenger in the truck went to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say a Ford Focus cut the truck off trying to take the exit in front of it. The truck flipped taking the exit. The Ford kept going and stopped further up I-277. 1 driver and passenger in truck were taken to hospital. Driver was trapped but fire dept got him out @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/OFfTI5GBvQ — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) April 3, 2018

Officials advise drivers to seek an alternate route.

