$1 million bond for man charged with rape, kidnapping of 63-year-old woman

A Rowan County man is being held under a bond of $1,000,000 after being charged with rape and kidnapping.

Jody Edgar Hall, 48, was arrested by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's office on Monday night at an address in the 3400 block of St. Peter's Church Road.

The alleged incident began in the early morning hours on Easter Sunday. Investigators say Hall was giving the 63-year-old victim - the mother of one of Hall's friends - a ride on his moped to pick up the victim's vehicle.

Deputies say Hall stopped on the side of the road, threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He then made her go with him to an area on St. Peters Church Rd where he sexually assaulted her. Officials say Hall kept the victim there until about 6 a.m.

After Hall took the victim back home, the report states, she called law enforcement. Warrants were then obtained and Hall was arrested.

No other information on this case has been released, but Hall is someone very familiar to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

In 2016, Hall was charged with shooting an arrow through the window of a home and allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and others.

In that case, officials said, Hall narrowly missed someone when he shot the bow and arrow and told the victims he would burn down the house if they didn't come outside.

Hall is still awaiting trial in the 2016 case.

