$1 million bond for man charged with rape, kidnapping

A Rowan County man is being held under a bond of $1,000,000 after being charged with rape and kidnapping.

Jody Edgar Hall, 48, was arrested by deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's office on Monday night at an address in the 3400 block of St. Peter's Church Road.

No other information on this case has been released, but Hall is someone very familiar to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

In 2016 Hall was charged with shooting an arrow through the window of a home and allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and others.

That incident began just after 10:30 p.m. one night in late June of 2016 in the 500 block of Ellen Street in Rockwell when, deputies said, Hall showed up with the bow and arrow and began threatening his ex-girlfriend and two of her friends.

The victim told authorities that she and her friends heard yelling outside. When she opened the door, she saw Hall with a bow and arrow, which he drew back to release just as she closed the door. She said he then tried to force his way into the front door, but couldn't get in.

The victim said she then went to a bedroom where her friend was lying on a bed. That's when officials said Hall fired an arrow through the bedroom window. It reportedly stuck into the wall over the friend's head.

When Hall told the victims he would burn down the house if they didn't come outside, the ex-girlfriend called 911.

When deputies got to the scene, they found Hall's moped, but could not find him. It was later discovered he had climbed to the top of a tree to hide.

