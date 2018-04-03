Police: Woman uses two girls, baby in stroller to shield shoplifting

Salisbury Police say a woman used children as a cover for her to shoplift from Walmart.

Tonya Walls, 39, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and larceny.

According to the report, Walls was in the Salisbury Walmart with two 12-year-old girls and an infant in a stroller. As she walked through the store, the girls picked up items, including clothing, and put them in the stroller underneath where the infant child was sitting.

The girls then walked side by side in front of the stroller.

Walmart Loss Prevention workers saw what was happening and called police. They also followed the woman and the children outside of the store.

Police arrested Walls and also cited the two girls on juvenile petitions.

