Potential bidder for the Carolina Panthers expected to visit Charlotte on Tuesday

Salisbury Police say a woman used children as a cover for her to shoplift from Walmart. Tonya Walls, 39, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and larceny.More >>
A truck overturned on the interstate around 9:20 a.m.More >>
The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Gaston Orthodontics across the street from a Dairy Queen on Franklin Boulevard.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the wreck occurred around 11 p.m. near East Independence Boulevard and Sardis Road, just outside of the Matthews line.More >>
A Rowan County man is being held under a bond of $1,000,000 after being charged with rape and kidnapping.More >>
