Woman killed in east Charlotte armed robbery ID'd, two men being sought

Two men are being sought after a woman was shot and killed during an armed robbery in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Vista Villa Apartments in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police initially said two people were shot and taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main. Police later tweeted that only one woman was shot during the incident. 

Police said the woman, identified as 36-year-old Maria Eduvigig Echeverria de Gomez, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died a short time later. 

Officers are searching for two men they say fled the scene in a black sedan.

The men reportedly robbed and shot the woman before fleeing from the scene, police say. The men were last seen driving on Barrington Road towards Milton Road. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

