Second person arrested in deadly east Charlotte robbery

Two people were arrested in the killing of a woman during an armed robbery in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The deadly robbery happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Vista Villa Apartments in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive. The woman shot, 36-year-old Maria Eduvigig Echeverria de Gomez, died at the hospital.

Antonio Shine, 19, is being charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the killing.

Shine was developed as a suspect, arrested and brought to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed.

A’vone Williams, 17, was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

A source says the victim was robbed as she was heading to work. Her purse was taken and she was shot, the source says.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police initially said two people were shot and taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main. Police later tweeted that only one woman was shot during the incident, Maria Eduvigig Echeverria de Gomez.

Correction: Only one was victim shot. That person was pronounced deceased at the hospital. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 3, 2018

Officers said Tuesday they were searching for two men who fled the scene in a black sedan.

#CMPD is looking for two black males that fled the scene in a black sedan. They were last seen driving on Barrington towards Milton Road. Call 911 or @CLTCrimeStopper 704-334-1600 if you have information. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 3, 2018

“When we have a person that’s just going to work and gets robbed and killed... breaks my heart for the family for this to happen,” said Lt. Susan Manassah. “Maybe somebody saw or heard something - come forward to help us give some closure to the victim’s family.”

“To hear that she lost her life is just devastating," neighbor Rhonda Washington said. “Not only is this my apartment complex, this is my community, these are my friends.”

Neighbors say there have been robberies at the apartment complex recently, and that thieves are targeting Latino residents who they say are sometimes afraid to report crimes.

“They just don’t say anything about it because they’re afraid of immigration, afraid the police might not understand what they’re trying to say,” Washington said.

Manassah said no one should be afraid to report a crime.

“There’s not a reason to not trust us. We at CMPD do not market or go out on immigration campaigns and take Hispanics to jail just for being an immigrant.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.