Raleigh mom confessed to having baby smoke pot in Facebook video, warrant says

A search warrant has revealed a Raleigh mom confessed to having her baby smoke "a marijuana blunt" in a video posted on Facebook last month.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, of the 4700 block of Caldera Lane was arrested after Raleigh police said a video of a child smoking was posted on Facebook.

People started posting the video to the Raleigh Police Department's Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. March 21, authorities said.

Lofton was charged with two counts of felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and simple possession of marijuana, warrants show.

She appeared in court on March 22 where the judge kept her bond at $100,000.

The incident happened sometime between Dec. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018, according to the warrants. The baby was a year old at the time.

"Ms. Lofton has been interviewed and confessed to the act," the warrant said.

The baby was placed in the custody of Wake County Child Protective Services, police said.

On Facebook, Raleigh Police thank those who alerted them to the video.

"We appreciate the public's help in this matter," said police Lt. Jason Hodge. "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."

An 18-year-old, Allan Maldonado, was charged after warrants say he did "cause, encouraged or aid" a juvenile to smoke a marijuana blunt. He was booked into the Johnston County Jail and transported to Wake County.

Maldonado faces two charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of a Scheduled VI substance.