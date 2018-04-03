More bidders visiting the Carolina Panthers this week

Another bidder for the Carolina Panthers is in town on Monday, with multiple reports saying Charleston businessman Ben Navarro is visiting Bank of America Stadium.

Navarro is among the bidders identified by the Observer who are vying for the franchise put up for sale by owner Jerry Richardson this year. Navarro's Sherman Financial Group owns Credit One Bank, which issues credit cards to subprime borrowers.

Alan Kestenbaum, the CEO of Canadian steel company, made a visit last week, and a source told the Observer that hedge fund manager David Tepper is expected to visit Charlotte Tuesday.

Richardson announced plans to sell the team following a Sports Illustrated report detailing claims of sexual and racial misconduct by Richardson. Forbes values the team at $2.3 billion, but it's possible it could go for more.

Several NFL owners and other league officials said last week during the NFL’s annual meetings that they expect Richardson to decide on a buyer in the next three to four weeks. NFL owners then would vote on the sale during their spring meetings May 21-23 in Atlanta.