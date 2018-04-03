Council Discusses Red Light Cameras

It’s Tuesday, 3 April 2018…good morning to you from the WBTV News morning team. John Carter reporting to you this morning. We invite you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

The issue of red light cameras is once again in the forefront of Charlotte City Council. Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE with details from last night’s city council meeting where the controversial cameras were a hot topic.

Our Micah Smith is LIVE this morning…reporting on the latest potential bidder for the Carolina Panthers. That bidder is expected to visit Bank of America Stadium sometime today.

Six people are recovering in the hospital this morning following a car crash in Matthews.

A Lincolnton day care worker is charged with child abuse after investigators say she pulled a child’s hair so hard, some of it came out.

Autopsy results reveal two children allegedly killed by their mother in Charlotte before she took her own life, likely died by strangulation.

WBTV's Kristen Miranda will be in the Alert Center this morning…monitoring multiple news sources to bring you BREAKING NEWS and news just in…locally and from around the world.

Meteorologist Chris Larson will be in the First Alert Weather Center with the most accurate look at your forecast.

Plus…we’ll be keeping a close eye on the traffic situation for you.

All that and more when you join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM. Hope to see you then!