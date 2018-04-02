Five injured in southeast Charlotte wreck

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Charlotte Monday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the wreck occurred around 11 p.m. near East Independence Boulevard and Sardis Road, just outside of the Matthews line.

Police said five people were taken to the hospital. Four people were seriously injured and one person received minor injuries, police say.

Prior to the crash, officers said a hit-and-run happened on the same road. All of the lanes on Independence Boulevard were shut down for some time following the wreck but have since reopened.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

