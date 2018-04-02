WBTV Sports Overtime: Charlotte Knights Media Day

As far as attendance goes, the Charlotte Knights moving uptown to BB&T Ballpark has been a grand slam. But on the field, the Knights have only managed 1 winning season since the opening of the crown jewel of Charlotte back in 2014.

Expectation are high in 2018 as the Knights have a much more experienced team, but still also have some of the top prospects in all of baseball.

For more, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

