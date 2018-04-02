Autopsy reveals cause of death for children allegedly killed by mother in double homicide-suicide

Autopsy results released Monday reveal two children allegedly killed by their mother before she took her own life likely died by strangulation.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 13, on the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive. Officials say the mother, 34-year-old Christina Treadway, reportedly assaulted her 3-year-old-daughter, Iliyah Miller, and 7-year-old son, Isaiah Miller, at the home.

Police say Treadway then killed herself by jumping off of a bridge on Interstate 485.

The autopsy states the cause of death for the two children was "asphyxia due to probable strangulation."

The situation was something that family members, neighbors, and police said they never saw coming.

"She is not the person that people are saying she is,” Treadway's mother, Patricia Treadway, said in January. “I love her very much and I still do.”

Patricia Treadway said in Jan. that she believes there is more to the story than her daughter being depressed. Treadway said that her daughter was planning on moving back to California with the children the week of the deaths.

“Somebody that has a plan to do something, does not do something like this,” said Treadway.

Patricia Treadway said she couldn't understand why her daughter made the choice that she did - killing her two grandchildren and leaving them with so many questions.

“Her children were her life. They were her life,” said Treadway. “We not only lost our daughter, but our grandbabies, too, and what they could have been.”

Friends also said she was a good mother and that her children adored her.

"Those children were amazing. I know for a fact that Tina loved them and they loved her," friend Annette Albright said.

WBTV spoke to the father of the children in January as well. He said that Christina Treadway had been depressed for some time. He said he even tried to get her help but she didn't want the help.

He denies that there were any domestic issues with the two. He also says there were no signs that Treadway would make such a drastic decision.

"I'll speak when I am ready," said the father. "I plan to use this to bring awareness all around the country."

