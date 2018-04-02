Autopsy: Charlotte mother allegedly strangled kids before jumping off bridge on I-485

Two Salisbury men were charged after they allegedly beat two other men with baseball bats.More >>
Two Salisbury men were charged after they allegedly beat two other men with baseball bats.More >>
Creaig Helms Jr and Cory Wayne Harrington were identified as suspects in the case. Deputies say Melanie Clark's credit card was stolen during the robbery and used after her death at an ATM.More >>
Creaig Helms Jr and Cory Wayne Harrington were identified as suspects in the case. Deputies say Melanie Clark's credit card was stolen during the robbery and used after her death at an ATM.More >>
According to city officials, West Main Street is shut down between Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard while firefighters battle a blaze at the Gospel Light Baptist Church.More >>
According to city officials, West Main Street is shut down between Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard while firefighters battle a blaze at the Gospel Light Baptist Church.More >>
According to Gastonia police, a man and woman were both found dead inside a home on Mary Avenue around 4:16 p.m. A double-homicide investigation is underway.More >>
According to Gastonia police, a man and woman were both found dead inside a home on Mary Avenue around 4:16 p.m. A double-homicide investigation is underway.More >>
Video of yet another claimed UFO sighting over North Carolina has hit YouTube, this time in Columbus, a Polk County town 85 miles west of Charlotte.More >>
Video of yet another claimed UFO sighting over North Carolina has hit YouTube, this time in Columbus, a Polk County town 85 miles west of Charlotte.More >>