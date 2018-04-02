Person shot in business parking lot in Gaston County

One person was shot in a parking lot of a business in Gaston County Monday evening.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Gaston Orthodontics across the street from a Dairy Queen on Franklin Boulevard.

Officials said the victim was conscious after the shooting. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Officials had not said if a suspect was in custody as of Monday evening.

