Man shot in Gaston County business parking lot

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Jonathan Smith has not been heard from since Sunday. His family reported him missing Monday.More >>
Jessica Medlin Talford, 25, is charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.More >>
The shooting happened at Fiesta Rodeo on Salisbury Highway following a fight.More >>
Albemarle police say they were called to the shooting around 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Gibson Street.More >>
Billy Wayne Walters, 54, of Salisbury, died in a motorcycle accident on Miller Road on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.More >>
