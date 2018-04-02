Man shot in Gaston County business parking lot

A man was shot in the parking lot of a business in Gaston County Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the Gaston Orthodontics parking lot, across the street from a Dairy Queen on Franklin Boulevard.

According to the police report, a man pulled up next to the victim and shot a gun into his vehicle, striking his right leg.

Officials said the victim was conscious after the shooting. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Officials had not said whether anyone was in custody.

