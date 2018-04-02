Man accused of shooting in Gaston County business parking lot

Police have arrested a man they believe shot another man in the parking lot of a business in Gaston County Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the Gaston Orthodontics parking lot, across the street from a Dairy Queen on Franklin Boulevard.

According to the police report, a man pulled up next to the victim and shot a gun into his vehicle, striking his right leg.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested Ontario Deshawn Lynch in connection with the shooting. It's unclear what charges he is facing.

Officials said the victim was conscious after the shooting. The victim's name and the extent of their injuries have not been released.

Investigators have not revealed any further details.

