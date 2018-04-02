Six months after tornado, rebuilding in Burke Co is a community affair

Pastor Rick Davis and his wife Roxane have helped a lot of people over the years. In October 2017 they saw it things from a new perspective.

“I never thought we would be the ones needing help,” says Roxane.

A tornado ripped through their neighborhood south of Mineral Springs Mountain and destroyed their home. Roxane says her son was trapped inside for a while but was able to get out and is okay.

Their home had to be rebuilt from the ground up without any insurance. That’s when local churches, neighbors and companies stepped in to provide materials and labor to help them rebuild.

“I did not know that that many people cared for us,” Rick said.

Roxane says it has been overwhelming.

“It just makes you feel like a part of something that’s bigger than we are," Roxanne said.

If all goes according to plan they could be in the home this summer. They hope to do something to show the community just how thankful they are.

