Motorcycle crash victim identified; widow warns drivers to be aware of motorcycles on the road

Billy Wayne Walters, 54, of Salisbury, died in a motorcycle accident on Miller Road on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The accident happened just before 5:00 pm, and involved Walters, riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson, and a Dodge being driven by George Frank Miller.

According to the report, Miller turned left in front of Walters. Walters was not able to stop. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was also treated for unknown injuries. His condition has not been released.

Walter's wife Marianne took to social media to post about her loss, but also to remind drivers about the importance of being aware that more motorcycles are on the road during the spring.

Along with a picture of Wayne Walters, Marianne Walters wrote:

THIS is my husband. THIS is the reason you look twice for motorcycles. THIS is why you don't text and drive. THIS is why you don't put your make up on in the car while you're driving. THIS WAS my reason for everything I did. Now I have to work to get back to him. My life will never be the same. I don't want sympathy, I don't want anything but to have that smile again. I love you Wayne Walters, now and forever, Amen.

Earlier, Marianne Walters also wrote "He was doing what he loved when he left. He took my heart with him. There's no fault, no ill will. There's just peace knowing my baby made it to where he's been working so hard to get to."

