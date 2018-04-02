NCDOT closes part of Mount Pleasant Road

On Monday, N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews closed a section of Mount Pleasant Road north of Kluttz Road, near the Rowan County line to replace a crossline pipe under the roadway.

The closure will be in place through mid-afternoon Thursday, April 5

While the road is closed, traffic will be detoured from Mount Pleasant Road along Kluttz Road, Rimer Road and Sisk-Carter Road. Motorists traveling in the opposite direction will follow the detour in reverse.

