Special Olympics Athlete of the Month for April: Eric Gluf

Our Special Olympics Athlete of the Month for April is Eric Gluf.

Eric has won individual medals in golf skills, basketball skills, and bowling. His dad, Cary, serves as his coach in many of the sports he plays. They have even won medals together, including multiple medals as a unified team in 9-hole Alternate Shot Golf. One of their gold medals qualified them for the 2013 North American Golf Invitational in New Jersey, where the duo placed 4th.

Currently, Eric is training in bowling and will compete in the Cabarrus County Spring Games. He will continue to train in bowling throughout the spring and hopefully compete in the states games in June.

