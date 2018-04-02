Catawba County man sentenced to 28 years in prison for sexual assaulting girl

A Catawba County man will serve 28 years in prison after being found guilty for raping a child in August 2009.

Clyde Gary Whisenant will spend at least 28 years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old victim at the time.

Whisenant was previously convicted of first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child in August 2011 but the sentence for rape was canceled and a new trial was ordered.

The indecent liberties conviction was upheld and Whisenant received an active prison term of 25 to 30 months.

The new rape trial started on March 26.

