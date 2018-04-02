One person burned during structure fire in Huntersville

One person has been reportedly burned during a fire in Huntersville.

The building located in the 13400 block of Reese Boulevard caught fire Monday afternoon. The fire originated on the roof according to Huntersville Fire Department.

A construction worker was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for serious injuries after being burned, officials say.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.