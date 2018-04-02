Man wanted in armed robbery at University City Family Dollar

A man is wanted for robbing a Family Dollar in the University City area Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a man went into the Family Dollar in the 10200 block of University City Boulevard and robbed the place at gunpoint.

The robber is described as a black man around 5'9" with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

He fled the scene after obtaining an undisclosed amount of property.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

