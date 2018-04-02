York Co. woman charged with abuse of elderly person, stalking

A York County woman was charged in connection with abusing and making threats against an elderly person.

Officials say during January 9 and March 30, Nicole Marie Cabrera destroyed important medical prescription necessary for the victim's survival and harassed the victim through intimidation and serious forms of emotional distress. Humiliation, agitation and confusion were also used to intimate the elderly person.

Cabrera also stalked the victim and made threats.

Cabrera was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and stalking. She was booked at the York County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.