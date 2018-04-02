Joe Biden to make stop in Charlotte on 'American Promise Tour'

Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Charlotte as part of his "American Promise Tour."

Biden will make a stop in Durham on June 6 and in Charlotte on June 13.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to continue this tour and hear from so many more people,” Biden says.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. to the general public at LiveNation.com. Pre-sale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m.

"During his American Promise Tour events, Vice President Biden has discussed the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges," LiveNation stated in the release.

Biden's book, "PROMISE ME, DAD: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose, details "the most momentous and challenging year in Vice President Biden’s extraordinary life and career," Live Nation states in a release.

Click here for a full list of tour dates.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.