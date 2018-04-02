Lincoln Co. daycare worker accused of pulling 18-month-old's hair out

A now-former staff member at a daycare in Lincoln County was charged after officials say she was caught on tape pulling a child's hair.

Rebecca Nicole DeGregory, 23, is charged with one misdemeanor count of child abuse. Officials say DeGregory worked at the Mini Academy Daycare Center on Unity Church Road in Denver at the time of the alleged incident.

The investigation began on March 23, when the mother of an 18-month-old child at the daycare told deputies she received a call from workers at the daycare on March 21. During that call the worker said another child had pulled her daughter's hair "hard enough to pull hair out but the child was OK," the release states.

Several hours later, the mother said, another staff member called the mother and said after reviewing video they had determined DeGregory had pulled her daughter's hair, not another child.

Officials say DeGregory was suspended then terminated from her position at the daycare.

DeGregory was arrested on March 26 and released on a $5,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

